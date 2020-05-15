MARSHALL COUNTY — This online hub serves as a resource for Indiana small businesses employing up to 150 associates that are in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the health and safety of their workforce during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All businesses are encouraged to first source and procure PPE on their own. This service is designed to serve as an alternate backstop for employers.
Please note that online orders submitted are not guaranteed. This is an unprecedented time with increasing demands worldwide, and conservation efforts are essential to protecting the limited supply of PPE for all workers, particularly front-line healthcare workers and first responders treating COVID-19 patients, statewide.
All requests will be evaluated and fulfilled based on work environment risk profile, stock availability, and the number of outstanding requests. At times, partial or delayed fulfillment of requests may occur. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding during this time.
For more information and to order, go to https://www.backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm