Plymouth PD responded to the 900 block of N. Plum St. in reference to the report of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, Plymouth officers attempted contact with a male subject that was in the residence. The male subject eventually tried to flee out the rear door of the residence. The male subject resisted arrest, but Plymouth officers were able to take him into custody. The subject in custody is Duane Longacre of Plymouth and he has been incarcerated at the Marshall County Jail.
Upon the Plymouth Fire Department extinguishing a fire in the residence, a deceased victim was located inside.
The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released once it becomes available.
The Plymouth Police Department was assisted by Plymouth Fire and EMS, Marshall County Sheriff's Department, Marshall County Coroner, Marshall County Prosecutor's Office, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal.