Plymouth police are investigating the robbery of Pak-A-Sak, 520 W. Jefferson St. The business was robbed early Tuesday.

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth police are asking for the public’s help after the armed robbery of a city business Tuesday morning.

Chief Dave Bacon said officers were called to Pak-A-Sak, 520 W. Jefferson St., shortly after 1:30 a.m. on a report of a robbery.

The suspect showed a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Bacon said in a news release.

No one was apparently injured in the holdup.

The chief described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt/jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Plymouth police Det. Ben McIntyre at 574-936-2126, ext. 1208.

