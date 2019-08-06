PLYMOUTH — Plymouth police are asking for the public’s help after the armed robbery of a city business Tuesday morning.
Chief Dave Bacon said officers were called to Pak-A-Sak, 520 W. Jefferson St., shortly after 1:30 a.m. on a report of a robbery.
The suspect showed a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Bacon said in a news release.
No one was apparently injured in the holdup.
The chief described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a thin build.
The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt/jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Plymouth police Det. Ben McIntyre at 574-936-2126, ext. 1208.