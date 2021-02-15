Due to severe weather, Porter-Starke Services will close its outpatient office locations in Valparaiso, Portage and Knox at 5pm on Monday, February 15, 2021. Knox will remain closed and Valparaiso and Portage will reopen at 12pm on February 16, 2021. Scheduled appointments during the time in which the office is physically closed may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Our Admissions & Emergency Services department, the Inpatient Care Center and both Recovery Center locations (Valparaiso and La Porte) will remain open. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.531.3500.

Tags

Recommended for you