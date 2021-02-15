Due to severe weather, Porter-Starke Services will close its outpatient office locations in Valparaiso, Portage and Knox at 5pm on Monday, February 15, 2021. Knox will remain closed and Valparaiso and Portage will reopen at 12pm on February 16, 2021. Scheduled appointments during the time in which the office is physically closed may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Our Admissions & Emergency Services department, the Inpatient Care Center and both Recovery Center locations (Valparaiso and La Porte) will remain open. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.531.3500.
breaking
Porter-Starke Services to close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15
Tags
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Porter-Starke Services to close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15
- Secretary of State Connie Lawson to resign
- Advisory: WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10am ON TUESDAY FOR MARSHALL CO. 5 + IN OF SNOW LIKELY - BLOWING & DRIFTING
- Health Department responds to inclement weather's impact on vaccination clinics, updates statewide COVID-19 case counts
- Today in History
- No newspaper on President's Day
- Las Chicas Troupe: Empowering women of all cultures to love themselves and each other through dance and culture
- Individual tax season has started
Most Popular
Articles
- BPD and U.N.I.T. arrest two on methamphetamine possession/dealing
- Grand Opening of Three Jacks Discounts on Saturday
- Plymouth man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Pilgrims outfought by Red Hawks in NLC loss
- Big first quarter leads to Warsaw win
- Dragons get win No. 12, keep the bell
- How The Indiana Department of Workforce Development Helps Hoosiers with State Tax Dollars
- Tall Cop Jermaine Galloway comes to Marshall County on March 3
- Ahead of National Pizza Day, Slice Releases Annual Report on the State of the Local Pizzeria Industry
- Croussore arrested for Riverview Community Church burglary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16CST
-
Feb 17CST
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17CST