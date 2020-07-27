MARSHALL COUNTY — The Indiana State Department of Health began partnering with Marshall County Health Department officials to hold a free drive-thru testing clinic in Plymouth beginning on July 15. The testing site availability has been extended to continue accommodating the needs of our local community. Anyone over the age of two years old can be tested whether or not they have symptoms as long as they are an Indiana resident. Please bring a state or city issued ID.
Where?
Plymouth Wesleyan Church
11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth
When?
• Tuesday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As you know, Governor Holcomb mandated the required use of face coverings starting today and included in his Order the following mandate:
“If the applicable data on the virus does not improve or continues to worsen in our State, there may be little choice but to reverse course and return to a prior stage in our reopening plan for Indiana.”
Please fellow Marshall County residents – follow best practices in order to prevent the risk for re- established restrictions. Our economy needs to move forward, and our residents need to remain healthy. To date, Marshall County has 712 confirmed positive cases, and 19 of our community members have lost their lives to this virus. These are our friends and loved ones. Follow best practices to keep not just yourself but others safe and to keep our local businesses up and running.
We will continue to provide updates as changes occur.