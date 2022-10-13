Plymouth, IN – The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ announce that Catherine Kasper Life Center will close effective March 31, 2023. Catherine Kasper Home (CKH) will cease to intake long-term healthcare patients, while short-term rehab will continue until closure.
Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Announce Closure of Catherine Kasper Life Center
James Master
Managing Editor
