On May 18, 2023 at approximately 6 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an impaired or unsafe driver that wrecked into a guard rail and continued to a residence located in the 12,000 block of 11th Road. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy located the vehicle and the driver at the residence. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Miranda Poor of Plymouth. Miranda was suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Miranda was taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a chemical test. Upon doing so, Miranda was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Controlled Substance, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, and Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $1,500 cash.
Poor booked for multiple charges
