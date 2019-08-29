KNOX — Ponds are a source of enjoyment for many people for fishing and swimming.
Without proper management, ponds can become overgrown with vegetation that reduces recreation potential.
If fish populations are not kept in balance, the fish can be stunted.
Purdue Extension hosted a workshop for people who own ponds and people considering building ponds on Aug. 10 at the Palmer Center for Aquatic Resources.
Purdue Extension Educators and Specialists presented information on fish stocking, managing fish populations, and vegetation management.
The program included examples of plant species and ways to monitor fish populations.
Mitch Zischke, Clinical Assistant Professor, discussed pond stocking and managing fish populations.
One of the key points for fish management that he covered was to start out with a balanced fish population and maintain it through harvests.
Some of the best fish to stock in a pond are largemouth bass and bluegill.
The bluegills provide food for the bass and both can be fished.
If the bluegills become too numerous, the fish become stunted because lack of resources.
Annual harvests of bass and bluegill are needed to maintain balanced populations.
Kelly Pearson and Phil Woolery, Extension Educators, discussed ways to manage vegetation in and around ponds.