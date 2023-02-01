TYNER — The labor shortage has affected every industry—including emergency services, like medical and fire. Some communities, especially rural ones, have chosen to combine fire districts to create a territory in order to cut costs in the long run by spreading the manpower need and overhead. Some communities in the readership area that have already chosen this option include Argos together with Green Township, Lakeville, Walkerton, as well as Walnut, German, and Center Townships. Now, Polk and North Townships are considering the same option—to the relief of emergency workers and the consternation of civilian taxpayers.
Polk Township discuss possibility of a fire territory
