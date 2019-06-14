WARSAW -- On Wednesday, the Warsaw Police Department was notified of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a foreign exchange student from Denmark and a member of the host family in the city of Warsaw, Warsaw police Det. Sgt. Brad Kellar, public information officer, said in a news release.
At the time officers and investigators were informed, it was also realized that the 17-year-old male juvenile was preparing to leave the state to ultimately leave the country later, Kellar.
Officers located the juvenile at a residence in Warsaw as he was preparing to leave with staff members from the exchange company.
It was realized the suspect in this case, later identified as Stephanie Emrie, 30, was also present at that time, according to Kellar
While at the residence, additional intelligence led investigators to believe probable cause existed to further the investigation.
The victim and suspect were transported to the police department for interviews.
A combination of forensic downloads and statements received through interviews resulted in probable cause being established to arrest Emrie for Child Seduction, a level 5 felony, and Possession of Child Pornography, a level 6 felony, Kellar said.
Particularly in this case, Emrie is considered a “custodian” per state statute, who resided with the child and was responsible for the child’s welfare during the time he was enrolled in the foreign exchange program, according to Kellar.
Child Seduction is a level 5 felony when the person charged in this case engages in sexual intercourse.
This investigation revealed that sexual intercourse occurred multiple times in a short period of time, Kellar said.
Program staff members and management have been completely cooperative with investigators throughout this investigation, the spokesman said.
The child’s parents, already awaiting his arrival in Chicago, drove to the Warsaw Police Department, where they met with police investigators and officials from the Department of Child Services.
Ultimately, the juvenile was returned to the care of his parents in order to prepare for a flight back to their country, Kellar said.
Emrie has since posted bond and been released from the Kosciusko County Jail. It was not immediately known when she will make an initial court appearance. It also wasn’t known if she has an attorney.