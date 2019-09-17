PLYMOUTH – A Walkerton woman remained behind bars in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Monday on allegations she dealt narcotics in May.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Deborah A. Schoff, 67, in July with dealing a narcotic drug and dealing a schedule IV controlled substance and an arrest warrant was issued.
The dealing narcotics count is a Level 2 felony with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years if convicted. The dealing a schedule IV controlled substance count is punishable by one to six years if found guilty.
According to court documents:
Schoff sold 6.3 grams of Alprazolam and 5.7 grams of a mix of acetaminophen and Oxycodone to a Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team officer or an informant working with UNIT in May at a motel on Plymouth’s north side.
Schoff was previously convicted of dealing meth in 2015.
Plymouth police Officer David Finn arrested Schoff on the outstanding warrant during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of North Michigan Street in late August.
When Schoff was being booked into the jail, deputies allegedly discovered she had a schedule II controlled substance in her possession.
The prosecutor’s office also charged her with possession of a narcotic drug related to the drug allegedly found on her while at the jail. The count is a Level 6 felony, which carries a sentencing range of six months to two and a half years if convicted.
Schoff made an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I last week.
Judge Robert Bowen appointed Plymouth attorney Christopher Berdahl as her public defender in both cases. A trial date has not been set.