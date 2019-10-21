SOUTH BEND – Authorities have released the identity of a man who they say led officers from multiple departments on a pursuit that ended near North Liberty and with the suspect wounded by police gunfire.
Jessica McBrier, director of special projects and media relations for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, late Monday identified the suspect as Kevin W. Meyers, 48, of LaPorte.
Troy Warner, legal advisor to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, previously said sheriff’s officers, Walkerton police and deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department assisted North Liberty officers with a high-speed pursuit at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle Meyers was driving was suspicious and had a stolen license plate, Warner said in a news release.
During the pursuit, Meyers’ vehicle went through multiple farm fields with its headlights turned off in the area of Leeper and Walnut roads, near S.R. 23, southeast of North Liberty.
The suspect rammed several police vehicles during the pursuit, which finally ended near the intersection of Leeper and S.R. 23, according to Warner.
Meyers’ SUV and a Walkerton police car apparently collided and both became engulfed in flames.
During the chase while in a farm field, officers fired shots at the Meyers’ SUV.
Meyers was hit by gunfire, according to Warner.
Officers were able to remove Meyers from the vehicle and provide him with medical attention.
Warner said EMS and firefighters were called to the scene. The fire from the vehicles spread to the farm field.
Meyers was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. As well, multiple officers were taken for treatment of smoke inhalation, Warner said in the release.
Firefighters had the blaze under control shortly before 6:30 a.m.
McBrier said Meyers underwent surgery and was in stable condition late Monday.
“(The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit) is actively piecing together the sequence of events, gathering evidence, and conducting interviews and will release further information as appropriate and as it is able to do so,” McBrier said in a news release.
The officers involved in the shooting have not yet been identified.