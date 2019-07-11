PLYMOUTH — The carjacking of a vehicle on Plymouth’s northwest side sparked a three-county pursuit that ended in Whitley County with an officer’s canine’s death.
Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon said officers were called to LifePlex, 2855 Miller Drive, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of armed robbery and the theft of a vehicle.
Bacon said the victim told officers a man approached him in the LifePlex parking lot, showed a weapon and stole his 2016 Chrysler.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, was not injured, the police chief said in a news release.
The suspect fled eastbound on U.S. 30 into Kosciusko County, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said in a news release.
Bohner said officers tried a “high-risk stop” near Meijer Drive on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County. The suspect pulled to the side of the road, stopped and his passenger got out of the car. The suspect then sped off.
As the pursuit entered Whitley County, a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy placed stop sticks on U.S. 30 near C.R. 450 West.
The suspect tried avoiding the stop sticks, but collided broadside with the passenger side of the Whitley County sheriff’s deputy’s Dodge Charger. The collision’s impact sent the Charger into the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and it burst into flames.
While the deputy was unharmed, officers were not able to get the deputy’s canine partner out of the vehicle. The dog died at the scene, Bohner said in the news release.
The suspect, who also hasn’t yet been identified, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.
Bacon said that as officers investigated the stolen Plymouth vehicle, they discovered an abandoned vehicle with a flat tire on U.S. 30, east of Pioneer Drive, that had been reported stolen in Chicago.
Along with ISP, the pursuit also involved officers with the Warsaw, Pierceton and Winona Lake police departments, as well as the sheriff’s departments of Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
Read more news from Marshall County in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.