Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter has asked the department heads of The City to put their flags at half-staff to honor Police Memorial Week. This would begin on Monday May 15th and carry-on through Wednesday May 17th. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
Police Memorial Week 2023: Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15th
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
