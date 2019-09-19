PLYMOUTH – Formal charges have been filed against a Bourbon man accused of breaking into a home while armed with a knife and threatening the home’s residents.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Terry Lee Sabo, 33, on Monday with burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and two counts of felony intimidation.
According to court documents:
Bourbon police Officer Matt Geiger was called to a home in the 400 block of East Liberty Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, on a report that someone broke into a residence and was threatening the residents with a knife.
When Geiger got to the scene, one of the residents told him that the intruder, later identified as Sabo, had ran out and around the home’s rear.
The officer spotted Sabo behind the home. Sabo was “covered in blood (and) wearing only blue underwear and white ankle socks,” according to court papers. He yelled for Geiger to find his brother.
Sabo was detained, taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth to get treated for cuts on his arm and then transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Sabo told Geiger he had smoked marijuana and synthetic marijuana earlier.
The home’s residents told Geiger they heard someone banging on the door. Thinking it was a family member locked out, one of the residents was about to open the door when Sabo burst through, breaking the door jamb, while armed with a knife.
Sabo threatened to kill the home’s residents unless they gave him his brother. One of the residents, thinking quickly, told Sabo his brother was outside. Sabo then ran from the home.
The residents then barricaded the broken door. Outside, Sabo tried gaining entrance through another door, but the residents were able to keep Sabo out.
Sabo then used a patio chair to break a pair of large windows. Under the windows, an 89-year-old woman was sleeping on a couch. The woman, who has hearing problems, didn’t hear the initial commotion.
Sabo began climbing through the broken window, telling the residents he was going to kill them. One of the residents threw a floor lamp at Sabo as he climbed into the house. The lamp apparently drove him away and Geiger arrived a few moments later.
Why Sabo was searching for his brother, or why he thought his brother was inside the residence, wasn’t stated in the court documents.
Sabo is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Sabo was being held without bond in the jail late Tuesday.
The most serious charge against Sabo is the burglary count. It is a Level 2 felony, which is punishable by 10 to 30 years if convicted.