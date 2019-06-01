PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth woman charged with trying to pimp her teen daughter pleaded guilty Thursday to promoting prostitution and was sentenced to a year behind bars.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged the 41-year-old woman in August with a single count of promoting prostitution, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years in prison if convicted.
The Pilot News is not naming the woman because it could identify her 13-year-old daughter, who is the victim.
Specifically, Deputy Prosecutor Lynn Berndt, who handled the case for the prosecutor’s office, said the woman was sentenced to five years with the Indiana Department of Correction with one year executed and the other four years suspended.
