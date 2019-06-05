PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth woman was sentenced to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty to dealing drugs not far from a city elementary school and bilking thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier said Taylor R. Banks, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to dealing in a schedule III controlled substance and fraud.
As part of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of theft and a second dealing in a schedule III controlled substance charge were dismissed, said Napier, who handled the case for the prosecutor’s office.
