Taylor Banks

Taylor Banks

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth woman was sentenced to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty to dealing drugs not far from a city elementary school and bilking thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier said Taylor R. Banks, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to dealing in a schedule III controlled substance and fraud.

As part of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of theft and a second dealing in a schedule III controlled substance charge were dismissed, said Napier, who handled the case for the prosecutor’s office.

Read more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Pilot News.

Support and preserve local journalism. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff Writer smcgrath@thepilotnews.com 574-936-3101 ext. 109

Recommended for you