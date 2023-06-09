It’s a new look and more services for one of downtown Plymouth’s older businesses, the Plymouth Veterinary Clinic. Jama Souder DVM, who has owned the 60-year-old Clinic since 2018, announced that a remodeling project is complete and includes more exam rooms, more efficient lab and pharmacy, a “much quieter” kennel area, and a “comfort room” for patients and clients in a non-clinical setting. She obtained a SBA 504 loan from Centier Bank and Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corporation (CDC) to fund the remodeling project and to buy the building from the retired veterinarians who formerly operated the Plymouth Veterinary Clinic. 

