PLYMOUTH — The Salvation Army Plymouth Chapter is seeking volunteers to complete emergency responder training. Those individuals would be deployed to areas of need when crisis hits or be able to use their training locally when necessary.
Head of Salvation Army Plymouth Chapter Doug Kucera invites those interested to contact him. Kucera shared, “Right now we are gauging community interest.”
Kucera can be reached at ‘Uncle Doug’s’ Barber Shop located at the corner of Center St. and Garro St. across from the Plymouth Fire Station or by calling 941-2282. He can also be reached at 936-7040.
The training would cost $20 and would include a t-shirt.
Kucera estimated that the training would take 6 to 7 hours to complete. Classes will be held at the Wesleyan Church in Plymouth.
The training would cover infection control and emergency response skills. Kucera stated, “How many times have we heard of someone getting hurt themselves when trying to help in an emergency? Infection control measures and proper technique will be emphasized.”
Kucera invited, “I would like for anyone from the surrounding communities to join us. All are welcome.”
