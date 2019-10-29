PLYMOUTH -- David’s Courage is a faith-based drug and alcohol transitional home for men and women located in Plymouth.
The Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa held their meeting at this facility on Oct. 24.
Members agree that it is an exceptional renovated facility that has a huge mission which is very much needed in our area.
They are thankful Greg and Kelly Erickson had this vision and are making it a reality and they encourage all to visit the facility and support their efforts.
“It takes a community to assist with this mission. All deserve a second chance and this is another place they can find that second chance.”