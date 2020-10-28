Due to ongoing concerns regarding the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Christmas Tree Lighting, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, in downtown Plymouth, is now cancelled. In recent years, the event organized by the City of Plymouth, Discover Plymouth, and the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has marked the beginning of the holiday season for many in Marshall County, including arts and cultural programming, a visit from Santa Claus, and offerings from downtown merchants as part of the Shop Small, Small Business Saturday movement.
“The decision to cancel this joyous holiday tradition was a tough one, but I believe it’s necessary given our current COVID-19 numbers,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter. “Thriving small businesses are key to Plymouth’s success. I encourage all to visit our local businesses on Small Business Saturday and for shopping throughout the holiday season. Though this year’s lighting ceremony is off, I’m confident that the people of Plymouth will continue to shine as lights in our community and the world. We’ll get through this pandemic together and be back next year better than ever,” Mayor Senter also stated.