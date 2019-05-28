TOLEDO, Ohio — A Plymouth husband and wife are dead following a four-vehicle crash in northern Ohio on Memorial Day.
Refugio Elisandro Nunez-Pena, 39, and Simone D. Nunez, 42, were killed in a Ohio Turnpike crash in Fulton County, east of Toledo, on Monday.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 15 year old, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Toledo Medical Center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The minor’s name was not released. The child's condition was not available late Tuesday.
A third person, Kenneth E. Trowbridge 29, of South Bend, was also killed in the collision.
Read more about this in Wednesday’s edition of the Pilot News.