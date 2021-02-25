breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
Plymouth purchases Crossroads property
The City of Plymouth is pleased to announce the purchase of the property located at 500 N. Michigan St. In the past, the property located at the northeast corner of Michigan and Jefferson Streets has served many purposes. Recently, the building located on the property has set vacant for most of each year, only hosting a seasonal fireworks store.
“We’re so excited to take this step today. Soon this blighted building will be gone and a beautiful entry to our downtown will be on the horizon,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.
During the Stellar Communities planning process, this corner was identified as a key representation of the Marshall County Crossroads Regional Planning Team’s vision of building great hometowns across the county. “Indiana’s the Crossroads of America and Marshall County’s the Crossroads of Indiana,” the Mayor also stated. Five historic byways traverse Marshall County, with four of them (Lincoln Highway, Michigan Road, Yellowstone Trail, and Dixie Highway) converging at this intersection. The Crossroads Arts and Culture Committee advanced the idea to commemorate these byways with the creation of a local educational and tourist site at this location, known as Crossroads Plaza.
The proposed project would be a collaboration between the City, the Marshall County Historical Museum and Crossroads Center, Marshall County Purdue Extension Office/Master Gardeners Program, and Marshall County Tourism. Regarding the project, Arts and Culture Committee Member Randy Danielson stated, “This historic corner serves as an internal gateway to our community and deserves to be recognized as a cultural landmark.”
The City plans to demolish the building in the coming months, working with the Crossroads Team and the Stellar State agency partners to advance the Crossroads Plaza project.
