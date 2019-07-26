PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth Public Library’s “University of Stories” summer reading program has come to an end, and the top three readers came away with prizes.
Curtis Ross won first place in the program, having read 75 books.
He won a $50 money tree from Centier Bank and a “Universe of Stories” drawstring bag.
Sarah Rader came in a close second place, with 73 books.
Talia Moyer came in third place, with 55 books read.
The second and third place winners each received a model tractor.
As a community, the readers who participated in the summer reading program read a collective1,536 books, just surpassing PPL’s goal of 1,500.
To thank its readers, PPL is hosting a Patron Appreciation Day on Thursday, Aug. 2.
There will be free popcorn and PPL-branded freebies.
Anyone is welcome to visit the library during regular open hours to take part.