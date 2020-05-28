PLYMOUTH — During Tuesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the board ratified two executive orders. One was an extension of the city’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration and another was regarding the Plymouth Public Library’s Sidewalk Decorations.
The executive order regarding the emergency declaration was for the week prior and expired on Monday at 1 p.m.
“The mayor has decided that we’re not extending that so for the first time, in a long time, we’re not under a state of emergency here locally,” stated City Attorney Sean Surrisi.
The second executive order was a request from the library to do some sidewalk chalk art outside the library in celebration of the start of the summer programming.
Both executive orders were ratified.
