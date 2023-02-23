On February 20th, 2023 Officer Ayala with the Plymouth Police Department was called over to 112 W. Jefferson Street-Marshall County Probation Department in reference to 33 year Jonathan Sanders of Monterey, IN. Sanders had two active warrants through Marshall County. Sanders was taken into custody and transported to Marshall County Jail.
Plymouth Police issue Warrant Service to Monterey Man
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
