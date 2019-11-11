PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a tattoo studio’s request to move to a new location downtown after water damaged business’s current building.
Jamie Fonseca, of Plymouth, owner of Ink Style Studio, 212 N. Michigan St., asked the city’s board of zoning appeals on Wednesday to approve his request to relocate to 100 S. Michigan.
Specifically, Fonseca sought a variance of use to operate his tattooing and piercing business at the new spot. The BZA previously approved his request in March to move from Argos to downtown Plymouth.
Fonseca said in his application, “I walked into my shop (in September) to see the ceiling tiles had fallen due to a leak in the upstairs apartment. The landlords had stopped by and had said it was possibly due to an overflowing toilet. There was no plumber called. I replaced the tiles that were ruined, and since then it is still leaking. I also have leaks in the piercing room due to a bad roof. I promise to only bring positive changes to downtown Plymouth. Iwill make sure that I oversee all clientele that is coming in and out as well as myself and only myself will be doing any hiring of any additional artists.”
Fonseca successfully operated his business for four years at its previous location, 104 S. Michigan St., Argos.
When Fonseca previously asked for a variance of use to open his business in downtown Plymouth, he even included a letter of recommendation with his application. George Null, Argos Town Council president, wrote the BZA supporting Fonseca’s efforts.
“I have never heard any complaints from anyone about his studio,” Null writes. “Jamie has never been late on any utility bills to the town. Jamie’s facility was always clean and presentable. I believe that allowing his request to open a shop in Plymouth would not be a degradation to the town, but only another asset.”
The building Fonseca will now relocate to is owned by Chad Van Herk, of Plymouth.
“I value downtown Plymouth and I (was) successful in my Argos location for the last (four) years and the past (six) months at my current location in Plymouth,” Fonseca writes in his application. “The new building is in better condition and more spacious to be able to provide a better experience for clients. I can assure you that my clients and employees will not be loitering out front, as I do not have that issue now at my current Plymouth location or before at my Argos location.
“I ask that if there would be anything that were unsavory about my operation that I would be more than willing to accommodate and repair whatever had been done,” he continues. “I am looking to bring a positive vibe to downtown Plymouth as well as it benefiting local bars and restaurants. All I can do is promise you that I will give it my best to make it a clean, safe business and something that I am proud of. I take my business (seriously) and Iwill do my very best to follow all of the rules, all of the laws and everything the State of Indiana Health Department requires.”