PLYMOUTH — City officials received a call Friday morning that a vehicle from Shield Exteriors of Garrett, Indiana was going door to door last evening in Plymouth.
The vehicle was a white van with Tennessee license plates.
This company is not registered with the City of Plymouth to go door to door, City Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xaver said in a news release.
City officials request that you not answer the door and suggest you call the police if they come to your door.
City officials don’t know that they are dangerous, they simply need to register with the city office and be approved by the police department before they go door to door, Xaver said.