MARSHALL COUNTY — Marshall County Coroner John Grolich reports that on Saturday, May 1 shortly after 5 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 64 year old Kirk Kuskye of Plymouth was traveling eastbound on US 6 near 1C Rd. when Kuskye failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
Kuskye’s motorcycle struck a road sign along the south berm and traveled into the ditch on the south side of US 6 at 1C Rd.
Kirk Kuskye was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office were assisted at the scene by Polk Township Fire Department and Walkerton Emergency Management Services.