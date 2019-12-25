Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter to consider City of Plymouth ID

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter met with members of La Voz Unida, representatives of La Casa de Amistad, and members of Faith in Indiana Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of establishing and implementing a Plymouth City ID. Senter stated, “I really enjoyed this meeting with Faith In Indiana as well as La Casa De Amistad. The City has not committed to anything yet, but I look forward to working with them on this project. This will not cost the City of Plymouth taxpayers anything thanks to very involved not-for-profit organizations and their many volunteers.”

Shown in photo from left to right: Adam Thada, Father John Korcsmar, Jessica Casas, Mayor Mark Senter, Ed Rodriguez, Itzel Arroyo, Jose Cortez, and Rigoberto Flores

Middle Row: Laura Kruer, Maria Orlando Garza, Oliva Cortez, Marcela Mendez

Front Row: Juan Constantino, Norma Rodriguez, Rosalba Jaimes, and Angela Teles

 PILOT NEWS GROUP PHOTO / JAMIE FLEURY

PLYMOUTH — As promised at the Faith in Indiana Accountability Session held in October, Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter met with members of La Voz Unida, representatives of La Casa de Amistad, and members of Faith in Indiana Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of establishing and implementing a Plymouth City ID. 

Senter was asked to consider signing an executive order to implement a community resident ID card by February 1, 2020. The issue was discussed several years ago, and brought up again during an accountability session held by Faith in Indiana at St. Michael’s School Gymnasium in the fall. 

After listening to the presentation made by Ed Rodriguez, Development Coordinator for La Casa de Amistad Juan D. Constantino Lara, Norma Rodriguez, and Special Projects Coordinator for La Casa de Amistad Jessica Gonzalez Casas, Senter agreed to consult with the City of Plymouth Attorney Sean Surrisi about possible implementation. Surrisi will be out of office until January. 

If Senter signs an Executive Order to Implement a City of Plymouth ID, it will need submitted to the Plymouth Council for their approval. The card cannot be used for any purpose where Federal or State issued photo ID is required. It cannot be used for any purpose prohibited by Federal or State law. 

Senter was presented with a placard specifying the intended purpose, management and potential community benefits of the program. 

Purpose:

Are not associated with immigration status and only used for identification purposes in the issuing community for essential services

Do not give immigrants’ rights associated with United States Citizens

Cannot be used at airports or to board a plane

Will be implemented through Mayoral Proclamation

This card does not require the immigration or criminal status of an applicant

Does not classify the issuing city as a sanctuary

Are simply a means to allow an individual to prove their identity as a necessity to participate in the local community

Consular cards (Matricula Consular), which most immigrants carry on their person, are not typically recognized as a form of valid identification because it is not state issues nor in English.

Management:

Provided through a non-profit organization and is not a part of the tax base of the citizens of the community

Identification cards will be issued on cost basis to each recipient that will cover expenses associated with preparation 

A non-profit organization managing the issuance ensures privacy from public record laws

Community Benefits:

It is beneficial to the community and law enforcement in identifying with whom they are interacting

Helps in emergency care to police and emergency response teams

Assists in securing better employment opportunities but is not a federally issued work permit

Access to Community Services / Businesses:

Allows access to community resources including but not limited to:

Government buildings for services, jail visitations, courts and other secure offices

Libraries

Obtaining college transcripts

Hospitals

Clinics, including rehabilitation treatment facilities

Swimming Pools

Community Centers

Food Pantries

Schools for Children 

Child Care’ daycare and pre-schools

Activities

Conferences

Disciplinary meetings

Better options to rental properties avoiding questionable landlords

Paying a purchase with a pre-paid credit card

Filling Prescriptions at local pharmacies

Picking up packages from the local Post Office or undeliverable packages at courier offices

Reduces fear of interactions with local law enforcement

Encourages involvement to assist in reporting and solving crimes

Better record keeping for local law enforcement and better relations with departments without fear of reprisal

Access to financial services 

Savings accounts

Checking accounts

Debit cards

Qualifying for property tax exemptions

Safer to use these services as opposed to carry large sums of cash and risk harm

Alternative Uses and Benefits:

Identification cards eases the burden of an individual and causes a boost in the local economy

Aside from immigrants, Identification cards help:

Homeless residents

Law-income elderly people

Elderly who no longer qualify for a driver’s license but require prescriptions

Formerly incarcerated citizens re-entering society

The mentally ill and disabled

We are all human beings and hope this provides some individuals a path to full citizenship. 

End of placard.

