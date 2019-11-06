PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man charged with nearly two dozen counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of child molestation has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Matthew M. Miley, 35, last November with 23 counts of possession of child porn as well two counts of child exploitation.
In May, the prosecutor’s office added the five child molestation counts.
According to court documents in that case:
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children initially contacted Bremen investigators to report Facebook messages describing sexual activity between an adult and a 14-year-old girl.
Bremen police then reached out to Plymouth investigators early last November after determining the suspected child molestation happened in Plymouth’s jurisdiction.
The investigation ultimately lead to Miley. And while Miley admitted to being attracted to the suspected 14-year-old female victim, both he and the girl denied to police they had a sexual relationship.
When Plymouth Det. Ben McIntyre questioned Miley, he did admit to possessing child pornography on a laptop computer but claimed he had deleted it. He gave investigators permission to search both the computer and his cell phone.
Bremen Officer Nick Young discovered more than 1,100 images of “prepubescent females that appeared to (be) under the age of 14 with the youngest child around the age of 5,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the charges. Some of the images were sexually explicit.
A search of Miley’s cellphone also turned up images of children “posing fully nude, sexually and fully clothed,” according to court papers.
In April, the 14-year-old girl changed her story and admitted to a counselor that she and Miley had engaged in sexual contact.
Miley told investigators that he began molesting the girl when she was 9.
“(The girl told counselors) that Miley would ‘guilt trip’ her into the sexual encounters,” according to court documents. “She stated Miley would manipulate her need to help people by stating that he had issues and when he was upset she was the only one that could fix him and would often buy her gifts and candy.”
Miley filed an agreement to plead guilty on Oct. 24. He is scheduled to formally plead guilty and be sentenced during a hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Marshall Superior Court I.
Miley’s sentence will be at the discretion of Judge Robert Bowen, but it wasn’t clear if the sentence was capped by the plea agreement. As well, the terms of the plea agreement were not available.
Miley was being held in the Marshall County Jail late Monday.