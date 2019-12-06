PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man was sentenced to over a century in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to molesting a teen girl.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen on Thursday sentenced Matthew M. Miley, 36, to 112 years in prison after Miley pleaded guilty in a pair of cases to three counts of child molestation, two counts of child exploitation and 23 counts of possession of child pornography.
As part of Miley’s plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office in one case, a pair of additional child molestation counts were dismissed.
Miley pleaded guilty to all 25 counts in the other case – two counts of child exploitation and 23 counts of possession of child pornography – without the benefit of a plea deal.
Bowen gave Miley the maximum sentence for the two charges in the child molestation case – 50 years for each count to run consecutively.
In the other case the judge ordered Miley to serve an additional eight years behind bars.
And prosecutors were able to persuade the judge to add four more years since Miley is a repeat sexual offender, having been previously convicted of child molestation in 2004.
In total, Bowen dropped Miley behind bars for 112 years.
“Child victims are the most powerless victims in criminal cases,” Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier, who handled the case, said Friday. “The most important part of prosecuting child-victim cases is making sure that those offenders never have the chance to victimize a child again. We had him dead to rights in these cases and he will never be able to do that to a child in Marshall County or anywhere else again.”
Read more about this in the weekend edition of The Pilot News.