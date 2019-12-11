PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man whom a detective said had “hundreds” of young, teen female friends on Facebook was sentenced in late November to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.
Specifically, Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen gave Kelvin D. Torres Cardona, 22, a six-year sentence after Torres Cardona pleaded to sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years if convicted. The average sentence is six years.
Bowen ordered Torres Cardona to serve four years and suspended two years. Another two years will be served on probation upon his release, according to court records.
As part of Torres Cardona’s plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, a charge of child solicitation was dismissed. Bowen sentenced him on Nov. 21.
Prosecutors charged Torres Cardona in late December 2018.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges:
A Plymouth mother reported in late November 2018 to city police Det. Ben McIntyre that her 14-year-old daughter had sex with Torres Cardona sometime in late August or early September at Torres Cardona’s apartment.
The girl told McIntyre that Torres Cardona contacted her via Facebook. Even though she didn’t know Torres Cardona, they did have multiple friends in common on the social media site, so she accepted his friend request.
Torres Cardona requested photos of the teen, and she replied by sending photos of her face. He told her she was beautiful and asked her to meet with him so they could have sex, even though he was 21 at the time and had a girlfriend.
The teen told Torres Cardona that she was only 14, but he told her that “he was not worried because they would not get caught,” according to court documents.
The two arranged to meet at about 1 a.m. outside a Plymouth grocery store. After meeting, the girl, her younger male cousin and Torres Cardona walked to Torres Cardona’s apartment.
Once there, the teen and Torres Cardona went to a spare room on the apartment’s second floor. The girl’s cousin waited downstairs. Once the teen and Torres Cardona were in the room, they had sex. Torres Cardona’s girlfriend was asleep in another room during the encounter.
During questioning in late December, Torres Cardona initially denied knowing the girl’s age. But he ultimately admitted he knew the girl was 14 after McIntyre told him he had obtained a subpoena and searched Torres Cardona’s Facebook account.
The Facebook search also revealed that Torres Cardona was friends with “hundreds of young girls (who) appeared to be 13-15” years old, according to court papers.
Torres Cardona told McIntyre during the interview that he planned on moving to Houston the next day to be with his pregnant girlfriend. He was arrested after his interview with the detective.
Torres Cardona has since been transferred to Indiana Department of Correction custody.
