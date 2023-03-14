Plymouth Police Department Sgt. Taberski initiated a traffic stop at approximately 11:36 p.m. on March 10th on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Lake Avenue for a traffic infraction. Cory Allen Minix was the driver of the vehicle. Officer Taberski then received a hit on Minix for an active No Bond Warrant through Pulaski County. After confirmation of the warrant, Minix was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. 

