On March 15, 2023 at 11:49 a.m. Plymouth Police Department Officer DeLee saw a male subject that he knew to be Jason Hannah walking northbound on SR 17 approaching Lake Avenue. Officer DeLee knew he had a warrant. Hannah was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail for the warrant.
Plymouth man arrested on warrant service
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Plymouth man arrested on warrant service
