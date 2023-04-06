On Tuesday April 4th, 2023 at approximately 7:47 a.m. the Marshall County Central Dispatch received a report of a burglary that had occurred at a residence in the 13,000 block of 6A Rd. Upon officers investigating the incident, evidence was found that a person had forced entry into the home. The house was also found that have been ransacked. It was also reported that numerous items of property had also been removed from the residence.
Plymouth man arrested on multiple charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
