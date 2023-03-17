On 03/15/2023 , Plymouth Police Department Officer Vinson was assisting Indiana State Police on a traffic stop on Michigan Road near near 1840 N Michigan Rd. At this time, Officer Vinson observed a black 4-door passenger vehicle traveling south bound on Michigan Rd weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Officer Vinson immediately activated the lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was stopped.
Plymouth man arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
