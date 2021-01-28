MARSHALL COUNTY — On Wednesday, Jan. 27, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested a Marshall County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.
The Indiana State Police ICACTF received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a Plymouth residence by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
As a result of the investigation, Tyler Southwell, 28, was arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail on the following preliminary charges:
Charges:
Five Counts: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony
Anyone having any information related to cyber-crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.
The Indiana ICACTF was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall County Prosecutor’s office.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.