On Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Marshall County Dispatch received a 911 call for a vehicle traveling on US 6 near Sycamore Road that ran off the roadway and sustained front end damage from hitting two mailboxes. The vehicle continued westbound on US 6. The vehicle continued southbound on Michigan Road from US 6. Officer Wozniak was able to locate it and initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle was smoking, leaking fluids and had severe front end damage. The driver of the vehicle, Ethan L. Nettrouer, age 22, of Plymouth, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were completed and a certified test later showed him to be over two times the legal limit of alcohol. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail and processed for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident. The bond for Ethan is $1,500.00 cash.