On April 7th, 2023 around 6:50 p.m. Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a male screaming in the area of the Days Inn Motel. When officers arrived, they located 46 year old Griffin Sterling of Plymouth. After an investigation Griffin was taken into custody by Officer Ayala and was transported to Plymouth Hospital for jail clearance. Griffin was then later transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for: 

Tags

Recommended for you