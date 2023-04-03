On March 29, Plymouth Police Officer Weir initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for an expired plate. Both subjects exited the car immediately. There were also two babies in the back seat. Kimberlie Wright became irate and kept trying to get in to the car and shut the door while Dwayne F. Benac was trying to interfere with her arrest after the strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search, a handgun was also located. Both were taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. 

