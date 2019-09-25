PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man once convicted of having child pornography was arrested Friday after police said he vandalized vehicles by pouring urine inside them and wiping feces on at least one vehicle’s door handle.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Tye A. Huddleston, 33, last week with three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and a single count of malicious mischief.
According to court documents:
Plymouth police Officer Zach Wallace and Sgt. Ray West were called to Walmart, 2505 N. Oak Drive, on Aug. 16 on a report of a mischief complaint.
A woman told the officers her vehicle was vandalized. She said someone had urinated into her vehicle through a stuck, halfway open window. The officers could smell a strong odor of urine coming from inside the vehicle.
While the officers were speaking with the woman, another woman came up to them to report someone had spread feces on the door handle of her SUV.
That woman was parked in the same row as the first victim.
As Det. Ben McIntyre investigated the first two cases, a third victim reported that someone had poured urine into her car while she was inside Walmart in July.
McIntyre pulled the surveillance video from the days when the vandalisms took place. The video showed a white car pull up near the damaged vehicles. The suspect’s vehicle also had a distinctive dent in its rear bumper.
The detective put photos of the suspect’s car on Facebook and several tipsters identified the car as being Huddleston’s.
While Huddleston initially declined to speak to McIntyre, he eventually agreed to an interview. He told McIntyre he spoke to his counselor and probation officer and believed it would be in his best interest to talk to the detective.
Huddleston admitted to vandalizing the women’s vehicles. He said he stored his urine in a bottle and his feces in a plastic baggie.
“He stated he was not sure why he did this but he and his counselor believe it is (an) anger towards women issue,” McIntyre writes in the court papers. “He (was) unsure why he was so angry with women and did not select these women out for any reason, it was all random. … Huddleston could not give any other explanation for his acts, but stated he was remorseful for his actions.”
Huddleston posted $3,000 cash bond and was released from the Marshall County Jail on Saturday.
Prosecutors charged Huddleston in October 2017 with a single count of possession of child pornography as a Level D felony.
He pleaded guilty in April 2018 and was sentenced to one year behind bars and two years on probation as part of an agreement with prosecutors. As part of his probation, Huddleston is required to register as a sex offender through April 2028.
On Monday, the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to revoke Huddleston’s probation. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I on the revocation issue at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
An initial hearing on the criminal mischief and other charges has not yet been scheduled in Marshall Superior Court II.
Each criminal mischief count is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year behind bars and a $5,000 fine.
The unauthorized entry charges and the malicious mischief count are Class B misdemeanors, which are punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A published telephone listing for Huddleston could not be found. He could not be reached for comment. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.