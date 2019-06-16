PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man charged with allegedly having sex with an underage teen girl has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.
An attorney for Kelvin D. Torres Cardona, 22, forwarded the plea agreement to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office in late May.
The terms of the agreement were not available late last week. The prosecutor’s office must still sign off on the agreement. A formal guilty plea and sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled in Marshall Superior Court I.
