Every year the Plymouth High School music department holds a celebration on an evening in May to recognize and honor band, choir, and orchestra students for their hard work and commitment throughout the school year. This year’s celebration was slated to take part this week on Thursday, May 14, however due to the nation-wide coronavirus pandemic the PHS Music Department annual awards ceremony was canceled. Plymouth High School administration, along with PHS Band Director Bryan Ames, PHS Choir Director Ryan VanAntwerp, and PHS Orchestra Director Jodi Kallenberg congratulate the following students listed below for their accomplishments and achievements.
Click here for the official program
Choir Awards
Most Improved Freshmen: Shane Gaskill and Treyvon O’Leary
Most Improved Sophomores: Kayla Rios and Blake Bowling
Most Improved Juniors: Kameron Kopetski and Ryan Puglisi
Most Improved Seniors: Armando Chantea and Diego Garcia
Choir Teacher Aide Recognition: Hailey Casper (12), Mandi Daugherty (12), Katie Fisher (12), Katie Machlan (12), Ayanna Soria (12)
Senior Choir Paperweight Recipients: Dexter Ambrose, Sydney Cochran, Mandi Daugherty, Katie Fisher, Kelsey Kowaleski, Abigale Lee, Katie Machlan, Brenna Manns, Madilynn Morris, Alexandra Rodgers, Ayanna Soria
Art Becknell Rotary Scholarship Recipient: Abigale Lee
Director’s Award: Dexter Ambrose and Ayanna Soria
Orchestra Awards
Most Improved Freshman: Madelyn Record
Most Improved Sophomore:Madison Voreis
Most Improved Junior: Makayla Wilson
Most Improved Senior: Andie Kizer
Orchestra Teacher Aide Recognition: Mitchel Dickson (12), Jesus Gama (11), Savannah Paxton (11), Abigail Nelson (11), Amalia Gonzalez (11), Jenna Justice (12), Cristina Shortt (10)
Senior Orchestra Paperweight Recipients: Elizabeth Lee, Landrie Mattern, Jenna Justice, Lauren Schumacher, Mary Hildebrand, Andie Kizer
Director’s Award: Elle Lee
Susan Bardwell Memorial Award: Mitchel Dickson
Band Awards
Most Improved Freshman: Gavyn Ferman, Trey Hall, and Keith Thielmann
Most Improved Sophomore: Nathan Filson, William Kingston
Most Improved Junior: Alexandria Haas, Selina Zheng
Band Teacher Aide Recognition:
Alexa Esquivel (10), Selina Zheng (11), Jacob Payne (9), Jackson Bougher (10), Lucas Record (10), Steven Myers (10), Ellianna Schaller (9), Jacob Kowatch (11), Hailey Casper (12)
Freshman Band Service Awards: Tessa Hutchinson and Oscar De La Torre
Sophomore Band Service Awards: Anica Denney, Brianna Leary, Steven Myers, Lucas Record
Junior Band Service Awards: Michael Berg, Caitlin Eckert, Jacob Kowatch, Brayden Mackey, Jacob Mathews
Senior Band Service Award: Mitchel Dickson
Overall Band Awards
Richard Benefiel Memorial Award: Tessa Hutchinson and Jacob Kowatch
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Hailey Casper
Patrick Gilmore Band Award: Shelby Casteel
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Mitchel Dickson
Band Honors & Scholarships and Awards
Instrumental Music Hall of Fame Award: Zian Hansen
William Schemberger Scholarship: Hailey Casper and Shelby Casteel
Robert Pickell Memorial Scholarship: Hailey Casper
Art Becknell Rotary Scholarship: Shelby Casteel