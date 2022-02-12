Plymouth High School hosted the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble Saturday.
The event is an opportunity for student musicians to perform solos or ensembles in front of a judge who will provide feedback on their performance and rank them.
Music educators rank each solo or ensemble within one of five performance categories based one their experience and ability.
The event was rescheduled from last Saturday due to inclement winter weather.
ISSMA is the official sponsor of several events including Marching Band Competitions, State Show Choir & Jazz Finals, and State Concert Organization Finals.
Feedback from the judge informs both the instructor and the musician on strengths and areas in need of improvement.
Pilot News Group Photo. / Jamie Fleury: Plymouth High School (PHS) Senior Eli Schramm received a Gold for his solo percussion performance “Time Has Come” by Tom Brown. He said this was his first performance using mallets since 8th grade. Shown here with mother Carrie Schramm.