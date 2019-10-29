PLYMOUTH -- The community is welcome to support the Plymouth High School Dance Marathon students as they host a fun and unique fundraiser tonight from 6-7 p.m at the PHS Rockpile football field.
The marathon is a dance party for all ages to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital. Light Zumba and other dance moves will be taught on the turf under the lights. Bring the whole family, make it a girls night out, or come by yourself, regardless of who you bring you are sure to get a great hour of fun all for a wonderful cause.