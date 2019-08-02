Plymouth FOP Lodge 195 will be collecting school supplies for children in Marshall County this Saturday at their annual event.
This year the list of supplies is much shorter than previously. The items being requested were selected by the various teachers in all the elementary, middle and junior highs in the county. Donations being requested are: ear buds, 16 and 24 packs of crayons, scissors, colored pencils, dry erase markets and glue sticks.
Plymouth FOP 195 has enough notebook paper and folders so those items are not requested. They also have plenty of backpacks this year thanks to several local businesses selling their extras to the organization at a deeply discounted price last year
If you would like to help children getting ready to go back to school next week you may drop off school supplies at the WTCA Studios, 112 West Washington Street in Plymouth during normal business hours or you can donate at the Plymouth McDonald's on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or a the Plymouth Walmart on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Starting the new school year with a new backpack and brand new school supplies is very special. If you can help Plymouth FOP 195 assist those children in our communities who need a little extra help is greatly appreciated.