PLYMOUTH -- Mayor Mark Senter declared Sept. 17 through the 23 as Constitution Week.
The Mayor made this proclamation to the Tippecanoe River-Wythougan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
This announcement was delivered to the Chapter at their monthly meeting held at the Marshall County Historical Society Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Constitution Week is a commemoration of our county’s most important document.
The local DAR Chapter invites the public to join them in the celebration.
The week of recognition was started by the National DAR in 1955 when the group petitioned the U.S. Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 as an annual observance of Constitution Week.
A resolution was adopted and signed into law by President Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
The purpose of Constitution Week is to emphasize a citizen’s responsibility for defending the Constitution; to inform people that the document is the reason for our country’s heritage and way of life and encourage the study of the history behind the framing of the Constitution in
During Constitution week, displays will be available at libraries throughout Marshall County offering information about the Constitution.
The local DAR Chapter invites the public to visit these displays and help them celebrate the Constitution and its importance in the laws and lives of all U. S. Citizens.
This recognition of Constitution Week will follow the visit of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall, which will be in River Park Square in downtown Plymouth from Thursday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 15.