PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Common Council will consider Resolution 2020-885, a resolution that establishes the Plymouth Resident Identification Enrollment (PRIDE) card as a city-recognized Identification Card Program.
At the Council’s Jan. 13 meeting, Ed Rodriguez came before the councilmembers and thanked them for the opportunity to present the proposal and formally requested that Mayor Mark Senter consider signing an executive order for the implementation of City of Plymouth Identification Cards.
In the later months of 2019, Mayor Senter met with organizations including La Voz Unida, Faith in Indiana – Plymouth, La Casa de Amistad met with other community members to present information regarding Plymouth City IDs. Senter had agreed to consult with the City of Plymouth Attorney Sean Surrisi regarding this request.
Rodriguez informed the council that, if the program was approved, those that verify identities would be bilingual and would be trained by La Casa de Amistad in the verification process.
“All appointments will be set by and at La Casa de Amistad, as they have in place an advanced calendar management system,” explained Rodriguez adding that “it’s important to note, these cards will not be issued at point of application and payment.”
That means that when someone is applies for an ID card and pays the required $25 fee, they will not be issued the card at that time. Cards would be issued five to seven days later.
Rodriguez then had Juan Constantino, development coordinator for La Casa de Armistad discuss some of the details concerning ID cards.
Constantino explained briefly about the history of the program. It originated in the San Francisco/Oakland area of California. The program also has been implemented in major cities including New York and Chicago. Locally, the program came to South Bend and Goshen in the last few years.
“The idea behind the program, is it provides a universal form of identification within city limits for the residents of that city,” said Constantino.
Constantino added that the City ID card does not replace federally issued identification like a passport or a driver’s license. What the City ID card does is allow you to identify yourself to city government agencies.
“As the BMV currently has it, there are four different things you need in order to get an ID or a driver’s license: your identify, typically some kind of form or photo ID of some sort; your lawful status in the US; Social Security card and other forms of residency. We are following that same model,” stated Constantino.
There are three lists of document requirements. Each applicant must provide one item from each list. Those requirements are:
1. List A, Photo ID: Passport, Driver’s License (any country), ID Card (any country), Consular ID, Voter Registration Card.
2. List B, Secondary Form of ID: Birth Certificate, EBT Card, ITIN Letter/Social Security Card, Marriage or Divorce Certificate, Income Tax Return Form.
3. List C, Proof Address: A bill (gas, electricity, water, telephone, etc.), Letter from any social service agency, Letter from a religious organization, or a bank statement.
Constantino noted that a bill must be from the last 30 days and must include name, address, and date.
The process of applying for a City ID card would take place in the City of Plymouth by the staff at La Casa de Amistad. Constantino was asked about the location and councilmembers were told that it would take place at the cafeteria in Plymouth High School during non-school hours.
Councilmember Don Ecker Jr. asked Constantino about the validity of a card if the City ID card holder were to move outside the city limits.
Constantino replied that it was similar to someone that has a Driver’s License and changes address. “If I move and I don’t get to the BMV to get it (driver’s license) renewed within four to five months, I would show it but technically the card would still be valid in terms of forms of identification unless they choose to update their address.”
City ID cards would be valid for two years.
Mayor Senter stated that he and Surrisi had spoken to Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xavier about accepting it in City Hall. “She was very positive about it and we would accept it at City Hall,” the mayor said.
Another question came from Councilmember Duane Culp about the difference between a state issued ID and the City ID card. Constantino responded that someone that was undocumented, homeless, or formally incarnated could have access to the forms of documentation that were needed for the City ID card, but not to the state issued ID cards.
Police Chief David Bacon added his thoughts to the proposed program. “From our standpoint, from law enforcement, obviously like he’s covered it’s not a driver’s license. That’s not going to change that status at all. But it is good for us because they can provide that form of ID if they’re a victim of a crime. Right now, they may not have anything. It’s just nice to have that ID for us as far as our paperwork.”
Plymouth Community School Corporation Superintendent Andy Hartley added his support to the proposed program stating that it would help parents become more involved in their children’s education and add to the participation of the parent.
Councilmember Jeff Houin suggested that the name of the card be “Plymouth Residential Identification Enrollment” or PRIDE for short.
“That’s because we all have pride in our city, and this is a way to share that pride with all of the residents of our city,” he said.
When asked how often it would run, Constantino informed the Council that initially it would run once every other week. Then afterward, it would run once a month. They can take up to 72 appointments in a three-hour period.
There will be a soft launch on Jan. 31 and then the program would officially launch on Feb. 7 for a three-hour timeframe.
There will also be an informational meeting on Sunday, Jan. 19 starting at 3 p.m. at St. Michaels Church that will be solely in Spanish. The meeting will help explain, in depth, the purpose of the card.