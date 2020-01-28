PLYMOUTH — Residents of Plymouth will soon be able to apply for a Plymouth Resident Identification Endorsement (PRIDE) card in the near future. At Monday’s meeting of the Plymouth Common Council, the resolution establishing the PRIDE card as a City-recognized identification card program was approved by an unanimous vote.
According to previous articles in The Pilot Newspaper, the PRIDE card will provide a universal form of identification within city limits for the residents of Plymouth. The PRIDE card does not replace federally issued identification like a passport or a driver’s license.
At the previous Plymouth Council meeting, Police Chief David Bacon showed support for the program stating that “From our standpoint, from law enforcement, obviously like he’s covered it’s not a driver’s license. That’s not going to change that status at all. But it is good for us because they can provide that form of ID if they’re a victim of a crime. Right now, they may not have anything. It’s just nice to have that ID for us as far as our paperwork.”
At Monday’s meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xaver stated that the card would be recognized by City Hall.
Council Member Greg Compton suggested that one year from now the PRIDE cards are evaluated and the council then would make a decision whether or not to continue the program.
After some discussion about this suggestion, it was decided to add as an amendment to the resolution that the council would evaluate the program on an annual basis.
After passing the amendment, the council took a vote on the resolution. The resolution passed unanimously in favor of it.
Once it was approved, the crowd broke out in applause.
